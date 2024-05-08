Sapient Capital LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.