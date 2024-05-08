Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.43.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Read Our Latest Report on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.