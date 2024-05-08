Sapient Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Relx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RELX opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.