Sapient Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after purchasing an additional 384,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Relx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RELX opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

