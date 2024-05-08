Sapient Capital LLC Invests $186,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Separately, Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

