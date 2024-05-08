Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 534 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $428.56 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
