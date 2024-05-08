Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ENI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 590.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 181,770 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ENI by 94.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,957 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

