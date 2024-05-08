Sage Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 38,868,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,539,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

