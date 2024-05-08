Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of RWAY traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,268. The company has a market cap of $495.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 20,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 20,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,393.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 114,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

