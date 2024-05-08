Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Mizuho

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.29.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

