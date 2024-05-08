Robert W. Baird Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.65.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,965,000 after buying an additional 515,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

