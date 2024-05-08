Robert W. Baird Increases Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $11.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

HLMN opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -191.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

