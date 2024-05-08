Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 56,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after buying an additional 470,073 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after buying an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 242,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RIO opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $2.58 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.