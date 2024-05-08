Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

RYTM opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $40,641.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,069 shares of company stock worth $7,626,355. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.