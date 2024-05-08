Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 29.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of RVLV stock remained flat at $21.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 467,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,427. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

