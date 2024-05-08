Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Announces Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Redfin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 4,576,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $758.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.68. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

