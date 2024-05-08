Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Reddit from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 53.87.

NYSE RDDT traded up 2.00 on Wednesday, hitting 51.40. 13,450,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,559. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

