Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT traded up 1.92 on Wednesday, hitting 51.32. 10,622,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,275,831. Reddit has a 1-year low of 37.35 and a 1-year high of 74.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 52.40.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, for a total transaction of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares in the company, valued at 22,942,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock worth $35,038,975 over the last three months.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

