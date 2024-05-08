Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 52.40.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE:RDDT traded up 0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 50.31. 9,961,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,822. Reddit has a one year low of 37.35 and a one year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,017,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

