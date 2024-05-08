Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) recently:

4/26/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $21.50 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,698. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 596.67 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

