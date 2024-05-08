QuickLogic (QUIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 million, a PE ratio of -333.75 and a beta of 1.61. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIK

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock worth $350,482 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.