QuickLogic (QUIK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
QuickLogic Price Performance
Shares of QUIK opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 million, a PE ratio of -333.75 and a beta of 1.61. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIK
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $43,667.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock worth $350,482 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuickLogic
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.