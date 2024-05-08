Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Lowered by Zacks Research

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2026 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

