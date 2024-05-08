ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.32. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 3,144,110 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,704,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

