PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00 to $0.02 EPS.

PROS Price Performance

PROS stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $215,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

