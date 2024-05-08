Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $442.85. The company had a trading volume of 231,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,760. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $447.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.23. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

