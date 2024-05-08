Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 68,189 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,257. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

