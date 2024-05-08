Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,499 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. 8,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.