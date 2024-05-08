Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,376. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

