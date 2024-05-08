Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,493,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $854,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,493,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,704 over the last 90 days. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after buying an additional 479,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Squarespace by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

