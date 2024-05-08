Piper Sandler Raises Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $57.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSN opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

