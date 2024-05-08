Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PDO opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.