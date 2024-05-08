PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
