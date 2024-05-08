PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

