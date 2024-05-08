Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

(Get Free Report)

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

