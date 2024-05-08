Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Penumbra Trading Down 4.1 %
PEN stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 505,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,307. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.02. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Transactions at Penumbra
In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Penumbra
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.