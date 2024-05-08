Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.16. 253,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

