Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.71. The company had a trading volume of 639,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,285. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

