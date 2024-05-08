Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 119,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,895,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,740,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

