Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 68,014 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. CVS Health accounts for 4.9% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. 13,372,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,889,823. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

