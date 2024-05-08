Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,912 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,900. The firm has a market cap of $430.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.64 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

