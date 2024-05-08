Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,002 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

