Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 3,336 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

