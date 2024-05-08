Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.29. 28,514,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 63,182,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,356,273 shares of company stock worth $182,143,602 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.