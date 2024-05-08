PACK Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 19.9% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,576,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

