Organon & Co. (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE OGN opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Organon & Co.
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.