Organon & Co. (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

