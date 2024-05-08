OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.17. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,081,035 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,868,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,779,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,000 over the last three months. 47.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.81.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

