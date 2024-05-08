Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20.

On Monday, March 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. 8,312,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.16. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

