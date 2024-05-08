NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.11.
NV Bekaert Price Performance
Shares of NV Bekaert stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. NV Bekaert has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
NV Bekaert Company Profile
