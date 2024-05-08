Northern Financial Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 2,968,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,046. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

