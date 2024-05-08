Northern Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.59. 284,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.57 and a 200 day moving average of $490.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

