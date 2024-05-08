Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.44. 121,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,302. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

